Home

News

World

Diwali Declared School Holiday In New York City, But There’s A Catch This Year

Diwali Declared School Holiday In New York City, But There’s A Catch This Year

Mayor Adams said that the moment represented a symbolic declaration to those who feel unwelcome "that you are part of this city and not considered an outsider."

Diwali Declared School Holiday In New York City, But There's A Catch This Year (Image: Twitter @NYCMayor)

New York: New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city’s South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday (local time). The new holiday will replace “Brooklyn-Queens Day” on the school holiday calendar.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, generally takes place in October or November, depending on the lunar calendar. The festival is observed by hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, and the announcement came after state lawmakers recently passed legislation to make it a holiday in the nation’s largest school system.

You may like to read

Adams said that the moment represented a symbolic declaration to those who feel unwelcome “that you are part of this city and not considered an outsider,” the New York Times reported. “We’re now saying New York is made for everyone,” Adams said. “No matter where you came from.”

However, this year it falls on a Sunday i.e. Nov. 12 — meaning the 2023-2024 school calendar will not be affected by the change.

City officials say more that 200,000 New York City residents celebrate Diwali, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. “This is a city that’s continuously changing, continuously welcoming communities from all over the world,” Adams said in announcing that Diwali will join celebrations including Rosh Hashana and Lunar New Year as a day off for students. “Our school calendar must reflect the new reality on the ground.”

The new holiday will become official if Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, signs a bill passed by the New York state legislature earlier this month making Diwali a public school holiday in New York City.

Following the declaration, New York State Assembly member, Jenifer Rajkumar tweeted, “My press conference with @NYCMayor today at City Hall. I was proud to lead and win the fight to make Diwali a School Holiday, alongside Mayor Eric Adams.”

The population of New York City residents categorized as Asian Indian by the Census Bureau has more than doubled in the last three decades, from 94,000 in 1990 to about 213,000 in the 2021 American Community Survey.

Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat who represents parts of the New York City borough of Queens, introduced legislation last month to make Diwali a federal holiday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.