Bill Introduced In USA To Declare Diwali A Federal Holiday

"My Diwali Day Act is one step toward educating all Americans on the importance of this day, and celebrating the full face of American diversity. I look forward to shepherding this bill through Congress," US lawmaker Grace Meng said.

Washington: American lawmaker Grace Meng introduces a bill in the House of Congress to declare Diwali, the festival of lights, a federal holiday, on Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: US lawmaker Grace Meng introduced a bill in the US Congress to declare Diwali as a federal holiday in the US. “Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the #Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support,” Meng tweeted on Saturday.

Today, I was proud to announce the introduction of the #Diwali Day Act, my bill that would make Diwali a federal holiday. Thank you to all my government colleagues and the many advocates who joined me to express their support.https://t.co/GPrnt92jM1 — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) May 26, 2023

The Diwali Day Act, when passed by the Congress and signed into law by the President, would make the festival of lights the 12th federally recognised holiday in the United States. Establishing a federal holiday for Diwali, and the day off it would provide, would allow families and friends to celebrate together, and demonstrate that the government values the diverse cultural makeup of the nation, the Congresswoman said.

“My Diwali Day Act is one step toward educating all Americans on the importance of this day, and celebrating the full face of American diversity. I look forward to shepherding this bill through Congress,” Meng said.

Asian-American community hails the decision

Applauding Meng for her continued work to increase the visibility of the Asian-American community, New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney said naming Diwali a federal holiday not only honours those who observe but highlights a cultural tradition some Americans do not experience regularly.

“Diwali is a special holiday for so many South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities,” said New York City Councilman Shekar Krishnan.

“As Hindu Americans, we are so glad to see a bill to honour the multitude of celebrations that take place across the Indian subcontinent, the Caribbean, and beyond on Diwali,” said Ria Chakrabarty, Policy Director for Hindus for Human Rights.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in India.

