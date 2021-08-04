New Delhi: The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said that the kids do not need to be vaccinated to attend school. During a briefing, Dr Katherine O’ Brien, a member of the WHO Covid-expert committee said: “There is no requirement for teenagers or kids to have to be vaccinated in order to attend school. That should not be a barrier for them to attend school. It’s about the protection of the adults around them, who are the ones who really have more risk of disease.”Also Read - Impose Local Restrictions To Curb Mass Gatherings During Festive Season: Centre Writes to States

Dr Katherine, during the briefing also stressed upon the fact that schools should remain open. On Wednesday, WHO also called for a moratorium on booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines till end of September. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Update: Jagannath Temple to Reopen for Devotees from August 16; RTPCR Negative Report Mandatory

Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Night Curfew Imposed Across City Till August 16 Amid Rising R-Value in Karnataka

What AIIMS Director Said:

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said earlier.

On Friday, the AIIMS chief said that children in India can start getting vaccinated by September 2021. “In the coming few weeks or by September vaccines should be available for children. We should then start schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for 18-45 years age and that also will give more protection to the kid and more confidence to the public that children are safe.” PTI quoted Dr Guleria.

The trial is conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age. The first trial was started in the age group of 12-18 years followed by the age group of 6-12 years and 2-6 years which are currently undergoing trials.