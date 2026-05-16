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Do not declare independence: Donald Trump to Taiwan after meeting with Xi Jinping

‘Do not declare independence’: Donald Trump to Taiwan after meeting with Xi Jinping

While returning from Beijing to Washington, Trump said that he had talked a lot with Xi about Taiwan.

(Reuters: Kenny Holston)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has warned Taiwan against ‘independence’ from China. Trump has advised Taiwan, America’s close ally, not to officially declare independence from China. This statement by Trump came right after he visited China. The Taiwan issue has also been raised in the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Calling Taiwan a red line, China has asked America to stay away from this issue.

The American president said while talking to Fox News that I don’t want to see anyone (Taiwan) become independent. You know we have to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I don’t want that, but I want them to calm down. I want China to calm down, too. Trump also said that there has been no change in America’s Taiwan policy.

Keep The Status Quo: Trump

According to the BBC, while returning from Beijing to Washington, Trump said that he had talked a lot with Xi about Taiwan. Xi has strong feelings about the island and does not want to see any independence movement. Trump did not answer the question of whether the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

Donald Trump has also said that we don’t want war, and if you let it stay as it is, then I think China will not have any problem with it. We don’t want anyone to say let’s go free because America is supporting us. We are not in favour of such things at all.

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Xi Jinping’s Strong Message

During Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a strong statement that the issue of Taiwan is the most important in China-US relations. If this matter is not handled properly, it may lead to a military conflict between the two countries. At the same time, Trump has said that he does not think that Xi Jinping wants war.

There have been long-standing tensions between China and Taiwan. China says that Taiwan is part of it. At the same time, a large section in Taiwan sees itself as an independent democratic country. Any support for Taiwan from the US side has infuriated China. In such a situation, Taiwan becomes an issue of tension between the two countries.

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