New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump lambasted Iran and asked the country not to ‘kill its protesters’ who are demonstrating after the government admitted they accidentally shot down a Ukraine plane killing 178 people on board.

Referring to Robert O’Brien’s interview to Fox News Sunday, Trump asserted that his national security advisor has suggested that sanctions by the United States and protests have choked-up the country (Iran) which will further force them to negotiate.

“National Security Adviser suggested today that sanctions and protests have Iran ‘choked off’, will force them to negotiate. Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them but, no nuclear weapons and “don’t kill your protesters”, tweeted the US president.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, US NSA O’Brien had claimed that Iran would soon have ‘no choice’ but to engage diplomatically with the Trump administration. “I think the maximum pressure campaign is working. Iran is being choked off and the country is going to have no other choice but to come to the table”, he had said.