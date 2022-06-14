New Delhi: Can’t help but recall the 1999 Hollywood movie, The Mummy, the Pharaoh from the annals of ancient Egypt, The Great Pyramid of Giza which is the largest Egyptian pyramid and tomb of Fourth Dynasty pharaoh Khufu, and of course, the much talked about Tutankhamun, the Egyptian pharaoh and the last of his royal family and the “curse” attached to him, “curse of the pharaohs” to be specific.Also Read - Biden to Visit 'Pariah' Saudi Arabia And Israel Next Month

The rumours about the people, researchers, historians, or anyone who tried to enter the tombs of the pharaohs dying after making their efforts to enter them or those who entered the tomb.

It's a déjà vu situation as reports from Israel suggest about the discovery of a tomb bearing a warning written in a chilling hue of red, warning against opening it.

As expected, the news has created flutters all around. Social media is ringing with anything and everything related to the images of the tomb that was discovered by the archeologists in a recently discovered cave within an old cemetery in Jewish Beit She’arim cemetery in the Galilee.

According to experts, this is the first tomb discovered at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 65 years. The text is in Hebrew on the grave marker which, according to Times of Israel, states, “Jacob (Iokobos) the convert swears upon himself that any who open this grave will be cursed.”

The official account of Israel on Twitter shared an image of the grave marker on June 8 with the caption, “Things you shouldn’t open: – Pandora’s Box – An umbrella indoors – Ancient graves. An 1,800-year-old grave marker for a Jewish man named Jacob the Convert was recently discovered in the Galilee. The marker included an inscription warning people against opening the grave.”

The report aroused the interest of social media users who posted interesting comments on Twitter.

Sharing a few below

“Amazingly amazing”

“Now we need to know whether someone indeed opened the grave and what happened to them!”

“Let’s open it😊there might be some kind of peace from beneath surface for outer world.”

“1,800 years, just wow”

Quoting from Times Of Israel: “Dating from the late Roman or early Byzantine period, the inscription idiomatically states, Jacob (Iokobos) the convert swears upon himself that any who open this grave will be cursed. Following that statement, there is a thick red line drawn and another scribe wrote, Aged 60.”