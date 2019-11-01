New Delhi: After announcing the death of its founder and chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) directly threatened the United States. “Do not rejoice, America, in killing Sheikh al-Baghdadi. Do you not realize that the [Islamic] State stands today at the doorsteps of Europe and Central Africa? Nay; it is expanding and persisting”, Abu Hamza al-Quraishi, the group’s new spokesperson said in an audio message on the terror group’s social media channel.

The ISIS also mocked US President Trump, calling him an ‘old fool’. Addressing the United States, the group reportedly said, “Do you not see how you have become the laughingstock of the nations. Your destiny ruled by an old fool who goes to sleep with one opinion, and wakes with another?”

The terror group yesterday announced Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi as its new leader. Besides, it also confirmed the death of Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, who was described by Trump as Baghdadi’s ‘number one replacement.’

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had announced that Baghdadi was killed in a military raid that took place in Syria’s Idlib province. The Pentagon had also released a short video of the raid to dispel any doubts that might arise over Baghdadi’s killing.

“Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, died like a coward, “whimpering and crying” when cornered in a dead-end tunnel by US Special Forces in Syria, and will “never again harm an innocent man, woman or child”, President Trump had stated announcing the death of dreaded terrorist.

Commenting on the operation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the operation showed the US ‘determination to continue working with our partners in the Global Coalition to pursue IS wherever they may be, and ensuring its enduring defeat.

Notably, the self-styled Caliph, who was in his late 40s and carried a bounty of at least $25 million, presided over the brutal caliphate he set up in Syria and Iraq enforcing a fundamentalist code and killing thousands.