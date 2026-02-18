Home

Does Iran possess secret weapons that can sink Americas most powerful ships?

It is believed that Iran has developed a strategy that allows it to target large warships.

USS Gerald R. Ford

New Delhi: Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated once again. Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei has issued a major statement in response to US President Trump’s threats. He stated that if pressure is applied, Iran could target US warships.

It is being reported that the US has deployed two large warships to exert pressure on Iran. In response, Khamenei stated that Iran possesses weapons capable of sinking these massive ships. His statement is not being considered merely a threat. Defense experts say that Iran has made special preparations for war in the narrow Gulf passages, especially the Strait of Hormuz, over the past 10 years.

Carrier Killer Missile Khalij Fars

The power Khamenei referred to is called carrier killer technology. It is believed that Iran has developed a strategy that allows it to target large warships.

Iran’s Khalij Fars missile is said to be an anti-ship ballistic missile. Its speed is said to be three times the speed of sound. It is said to be able to accurately target large warships or aircraft carriers moving at sea. Its speciality is that it is considered difficult to intercept.

Super-Fast Torpedo Hout

Iran also has a torpedo called Hout. Its speed is said to be around 360 kilometers per hour. It travels very fast underwater, many times faster than a conventional torpedo. It uses special technology, making it difficult for any navy to intercept it.

Suicide Drones and Swarm Technology

The strategy Khamenei mentioned involves drones like the Shahid and Ababil. Iran’s plan may be to launch a simultaneous attack using multiple small drones and fast boats. If a large ship is subjected to small attacks from all sides, it could be difficult to defend itself.

Does Iran have hypersonic capabilities?

Recently, Iran demonstrated a hypersonic missile called the Fattah. It was claimed that this missile could penetrate any air defense system. Khamenei is believed to be referring to this. His message is clear: if the US uses its naval power, Iran is ready to respond with its new technology.

