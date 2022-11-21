Dog Seen Carrying Human Head In Mexico, Investigation Leads To SHOCKING Discovery

Mexico: Once again, a hair-raising video has surfaced in Mexico. A dog was seen running on the road carrying a man’s severed hand. This is the third time in a month that dogs were seen walking around with human body parts. Police say that the drug mafia is behind all these cases. Earlier, in late October, a dog was seen running away with a severed human head in its mouth. When the police investigated the matter, the officers found 53 bags with pieces of human bodies. However, the police failed to identify the dead bodies.

WHAT IS THE WHOLE MATTER?

For the first time on 27-28 October in the city of Zacatecas, Mexico, the people of the city saw a dog roaming around with a severed human head in its mouth. People informed the matter to police. Police reached the spot, took out the head from the dog’s mouth, and started further investigation.

THE DOG PICKED UP THE SKULL FROM THE PLACE OF MURDER

When the police investigated the matter, they came to know that the drug mafia is behind the whole matter. After killing a person, their dead body was left near the ATM. A threatening letter was also found there. It was written in big letters that the next head would be yours. The dog picked up the skull from near this ATM and started looking for a deserted place to eat it. According to the police, there is a continuous gang war between drug smugglers. Due to this many murders are happening in the city.

3000 PEOPLE MISSING SINCE JANUARY

Nearly 300 people have been killed in drug gang violence in Mexico in recent months. More than 2,400 murders took place in Mexico’s north-central state of Guanajuato from January to September, according to official figures. During this time about 3,000 people went missing.