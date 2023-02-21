Home

Impossible To Defeat Russia On Battlefield: Putin Vows To ‘Systematically’ Continue Ukraine Offensive

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday addressed the Russian Parliament in Moscow and said the Kremlin is doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a way out of this difficult conflict. However, he said a very different scenario was being prepared behind his back.

The Russian president addressed the nation ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine. He vowed to “systematically” press on with Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, as he gave his state of the nation address.

We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs, a very different scenario was being prepared: Russian President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/ZY8p1nEf84 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

Putin accused the West of starting the war in Ukraine and claimed Russia used force in order to stop it. He further stated that Russia was open to idea of holding dialogue and pursuing the path of diplomacy with the West and remained open to an equal system of security, but claimed Moscow received “dishonest answers” – referring to NATO’s expansion.

In his State of the Nation address, Putin also accused NATO of supplying Ukraine with artillery and nuclear weapons before Russia’s ‘special military operation’ last year.

He said the responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims… lies completely with Western elites.

Putin also warned the US, without naming the country, who has been giving Ukraine military assistance for the past one year. “The more long-range weapons are sent to Ukraine, the longer we will have to push the threat away from us. Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us,” Putin added.

Putin said the people in Ukrainian have become hostages of their Western masters and added that the Ukrainians are not their own. “Tthis regime is not serving their national interest,” he said in reference to Zelenskyy.

However, Putin accused Ukraine of using ‘anything’ against Russia including ‘terrorists, Nazis and the devil himself’. He also said the Ukrainian forces have ‘Nazi units’ in their ranks.

Putin said Russia wants to protect people and protect their homes and that the Western leaders have been supplying Ukraine with financial and military aid throughout the conflict.

