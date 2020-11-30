New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said that it is doing everything possible to know the origin of the novel coronavirus and will start studying about it from Wuhan. The agency also urged countries not to politicise regarding the origin of the deadly virus. Also Read - Coronavirus: Odisha Extends Lockdown Till Dec 31, Academic Institutes to Remain Shut

Addressing a media briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We are doing everything to make sure that we know the origin. Some have been politicising this. Our position is very clear that we’ll start the study from Wuhan, know what has happened there and based on findings, to explore if there’re other avenues.” Also Read - Assam Elementary Schools To Reopen from January 1 as COVID Situation Improves

“I would like to assure you that the WHO’s position is very very clear. We need to know the origin of this virus because it can help us to prevent future outbreaks, ” he added. Also Read - People With O Negative Blood Group Are at Lower Risk of COVID-19, Here's Why