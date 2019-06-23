New Delhi: After the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issued an ultimatum to Pakistan to control its terror funding activities by October, the Pakistan Army Chief assured that the country was doing its best to devoid all disturbing elements of every possible aide.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London recently, suggested that all countries should come forward and cooperate with each other in ‘wiping out terrorism’.

Speaking in view of the FATF’s statement, Bajwa said, “We are doing our best, utilizing all available sources to wipe out the enemies of peace and prosperity but it is a fact that peace and stability in South Asia was dependent on the resolution of conflicts and disputes in the region.”

He went on to say, “We suggest all countries, especially our neighbouring nations, to come forward and cooperate with each other in wiping out terrorism as it is a common enemy. We have suffered a lot in the past and would not like to suffered in future. We are pleased to let you know at this platform that Pakistan has been moving towards attaining sustainable peace and stability.”

The global watchdog earlier said that it is concerned after Pakistan missed two deadlines, one in January and the other in May to watch its counter-terror operations.

In a statement, the FATF said, “The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire.”

It further read, “Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress.”

In June 2018, Pakistan was placed in the ‘Gray’ list and given a 27-point action plan by the Paris-based FATF.

The FATF continuing Pakistan in the ‘Gray’ list means its downgrading by the IMF, the World Bank, the ADB, the EU and also a reduction in risk rating by the Moody’s, the S&P and the Fitch. This will add to the financial problems of Pakistan, which is seeking aid from all possible international avenues.

With inputs from agencies