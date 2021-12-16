Santo Domingo: Nine people including Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie died after a private jet crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo on Thursday, the aircraft’s owner Helidosa said in a statement. Issuing a statement, the airline company said, “Helidosa regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport… in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died.”Also Read - Plane Crashes Soon After Take Off In Texas, All 21 Passengers, Crew Safe

The Gulfstream GIVSP which crashed at Las Americas Airport had left for Miami with two crew members and seven passengers, one of whom was Dominican and the rest of other nationalities, said the airplane's operator, said the Helidosa Aviation Group.

"For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sadness," the company said in a statement, without identifying the cause of the accident.

Among the passengers, Helidosa listed were Jose Angel Hernandez and Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia. Hernandez made music as Flow La Movie, while Jimenez was the producer’s wife, according to Dominican newspaper Listin Diario and music magazine Billboard. Helidosa also named Jayden Hernandez among the victims, who Listin Diario and Billboard said was Hernandez’ son.

(With Agency inputs)