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Donald J Trump International Airport: Florida Airports new name; First time an airport is renamed after a president during his term

Donald J Trump International Airport: Florida Airport’s new name; First time an airport is renamed after a president during his term

Palm Beach International will become the ninth commercial airport in the United States to be named after a President.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: A decision has been made to rename Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, USA, after President Trump. On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill under which Palm Beach International Airport is being renamed the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

Following the Florida government’s decision, a formal proposal will now be sent to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to implement this name change. Subsequently, updates will be made to flight charts, navigation systems, and airport signage.

Airport Is Situated Near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

Pending FAA approval, the new name could go into effect as early as July 1. If this occurs, Trump will become the first U.S. President to have an airport named after him while he is still in office.

Palm Beach International will become the ninth commercial airport in the United States to be named after a President. The airport is situated in close proximity to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which serves as his primary residence.

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Airport Code Will Change Too

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the primary federal agency responsible for overseeing airport operations in the United States. Once a name change is approved, an official update is submitted to the FAA. The name is then updated across all air traffic control systems, maps, and databases.

However, the airport’s code (IATA/ICAO) is typically not changed. Altering the code is an extremely complex undertaking, as it impacts the entire international aviation system. The code for a Florida airport is also being changed.

US Congressman Brian Mast has proposed changing the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT—the initials of Trump’s name.

Renaming An Airport Is Not Merely Administrative Decision

In the United States, renaming an airport is not merely an administrative decision; it involves a process spanning local, state, and federal levels. Most airports in the U.S. fall under the jurisdiction of local governments or airport authorities.

First, the City Council or Airport Board passes a resolution proposing the name change. If the airport is under state jurisdiction, approval from the Governor or the State Legislature is required. While local approval alone may suffice in some instances, the role of the state government is crucial for major airports.

Banknotes To Bear Trump’s Signature

Furthermore, it has been announced that Trump’s signature will begin appearing on US currency starting this year. This marks the first time in American history that the signature of a sitting president will be printed on banknotes. The Treasury Department announced that this step is being taken to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

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