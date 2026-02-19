Home

‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’ in the making? Trademark filing sparks massive political storm across the US

The Trump family files sweeping trademarks for “Donald J. Trump International Airport,” sparking debate over branding public infrastructure, potential profits, and the political storm surrounding a possible Florida airport renaming.

Donald J. Trump International Airport

Airports all over America may soon bear President Donald J. Trump’s name. Representatives of his business empire submitted trademark applications for airports with his name earlier this week to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Filed trademarks include “President Donald J. Trump International Airport” and “Donald J. Trump International Airport,” among others.

The filings also include trademarks for travel accessories under the initials “DJT.”

The trademark filings come as Florida lawmakers push forward with a bill that would rename the Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump — the first sitting U.S. president in recent history to have a major airport bear his name.

Trump Airport Trademark Applications Filed

The applications also cover a slew of products related to air travel that could carry Trump’s name. Items listed include shuttle buses to and from airports, umbrellas, luggage, air crews uniforms and much more. Trump Organization attorney Marc Elias told CNN that the move was not about restricting airports from using Trump’s name; instead, it was designed to protect airports from “bad actors.”

“The Trumps file these trademarks to prevent ‘hucksters’ from using President Trump’s name,” Elias told CNN. “President Trump’s name is the most infringed trademark in the world.”

President Trump’s ‘World’s Most Dangerous’ Trademark Portfolio

Additionally, Elias said that Trump-owned organizations would not ask for royalties or licensing deals should the Palm Beach airport choose to rename itself after Trump.

The trademark applications do not explicitly prohibit Trump from asking for royalties or licensing fees from other airports or selling merchandise should another airport choose to rename itself.

Airport Renaming Bill Headed to Senate Floor

Members of both parties have criticized the move and called for lawmakers to clarify if the Trump family would profit from the airport, whether directly or indirectly.

Florida lawmakers have already begun working toward approving the renaming of the Palm Beach International Airport. The bill will move to the floor of the state Senate soon. Should lawmakers approve the bill, airport and federal officials still have to approve the name change – a process that could take up to several months.

