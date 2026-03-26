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Id be harsh on Iran: Trumps 1988 warning to hit Irans Kharg Island resurfaces amid ceasefire talks

‘I’d be harsh on Iran’: Trump’s 1988 warning to hit Iran’s Kharg Island resurfaces amid ceasefire talks

US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran in 1988. During an interview with The Guardian's Polly Toynbee, he stated how he would be extremely harsh on the country. Now, 38 years later the warning has become a reality for Iran

The Trump administration has considered seizing Kharg Island as leverage to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump is currently pushing for a ceasefire with Iran after a month of conflict between Iran and Israel in West Asia. Amid the ongoing talks, a 1988 interview of the leader has gone viral, showing his views on Tehran and his belief that it ‘must pay.’

In the interview, he stated that he ‘would be harsh on Iran’ and that ‘one bullet shot’ on a US soldier or ship would invite an attack on the island, critical to Iran’s oil exports. The message was stated during an interview with The Guardian. Now, the warning has gained traction as the war in West Asia enters its fourth week.

Here is all you need to know about the warning and interview.

What was Trump’s remark on Iran?

Then 41-year-old Trump, who had been looking for an entry in politics in 1988, gave an interview to The Guardian’s Polly Toynbee.

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In the interview, he said, “I’d be harsh on Iran. They’ve been beating us psychologically, making us look like a bunch of fools. One bullet shot at one of our men or ships, and I’d do a number on Kharg Island. I’d go in and take it. Iran can’t even beat Iraq, yet they push the United States around. It’d be good for the world to take them on.”

This was not all; he also funded a USD 95,000 advertisement in 1987 that appeared in major US publications. The message read: ‘Stop paying to defend other countries’, which appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Boston Globe.

Now, nearly four decades later, as the situation spirals in West Asia, Trump announced that the US Central Command has executed one on the most powerful bombing raids in history in the Middle East and obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown Jewel, Kharg Island.”

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, he wrote, “Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known, but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

The post was shared by the US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, posted on X. Praising him she wrote, “President Trump has been remarkably consistent his entire life on Iran. Anyone who says otherwise has not been paying attention.”

President Trump has been remarkably consistent his entire life on Iran. Anyone who says otherwise has not been paying attention. https://t.co/Cd2IU3Nb6Y — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 14, 2026

Strike on Kharg Island

Iran has been preparing for a possible US occupation of Kharg Island by laying traps and deploying additional military personnel and air defences in recent weeks, as per reports. The island is a key economic asset for Iran, responsible for about 90 per cent of the country’s crude exports.

The Trump administration has considered seizing Kharg Island as leverage to pressure Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz. However, US officials and military experts have warned of significant risks involved in such an operation, including the potential for high US casualties due to the island’s layered defences.

The US military targeted Kharg Island with strikes on March 13, hitting 90 targets, including naval mine storage facilities and missile bunkers. Trump noted that US forces deliberately avoided damaging the island’s oil infrastructure.

According to reports, Kharg Island is about one-third the size of Manhattan, requiring a substantial US landing force for any ground operation. US Central Command maintains near-constant surveillance of the island, monitoring areas suspected to contain traps, as per the report.

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