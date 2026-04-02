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Donald Trump address to Nation: We are winning bigger than ever before, says US President on Iran War

Donald Trump, on Sunday, said that Iran went through not one but two regime changes this year. He further added that the new government under Mojtaba Khamenei is way more "reasonable" than its predecessors, Trump said, as reported by The Atlantic.

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 7:44 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
US President to address nation amid Iran war
US President to address nation amid Iran war

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Thursday morning at around 6:30 am (as per Indian Standard Time). During the speech, President Trump launched a scathing attack on Iran and said that US would hit Iran harder. It is important to note that the announcement about Trump’s address comes hours after the US President hinted at a possible end to the Middle East conflict that has destabilised the region and disrupted the global energy markets. “We’ll be leaving very soon,” Donald Trump said while speaking at the White House on Tuesday. He further added that the withdrawal of the US military might occur in either the next two or the next three weeks. It is widely speculated that Trump might announce an end to the US military action that started on February 28, targeting the residences and offices of several top-level Iranian officials, including the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. To recall, Washington had earlier sent a 15-point truce proposal to Tehran, which included conditions like a curb on the nuclear programme, an end to support for proxy groups and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump, on Sunday, said that Iran went through not one but two regime changes this year. He further added that the new government under Mojtaba Khamenei is way more “reasonable” than its predecessors, Trump said, as reported by The Atlantic.

US President Donald Trump Address To The Nation Live:

Live Updates

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:13 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: From the very 1st day I announced my campaign I have vowed that I would NEVER allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. This fanatical regime has been chanting “Death to America” for 47 years & it should have been handled long before I arrived in office, says Donald Trump

  • Apr 2, 2026 7:08 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: Donald Trump announces that the war in Iran will continue, and that we have to honor the fallen American soldiers by finishing the mission. Trump says that the families of the fallen soldiers told him to finish the mission. We’re going to finish it very fast. We’re getting very close, says US President Donald Trump

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:51 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: US President Donald Trump praised on the country’s armed forces for a “decisive” blow to Iran amid the ongoing war.

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:49 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: Donald Trump states that Iran’s capacity to threaten the United States will be directly targeted.

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:48 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: Iran’s army and navy have been wiped out… the war with Iran has been ongoing for a month, said Donald Trump

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:46 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: US President has declared victory, stating that the United States no longer requires oil from the Middle East.

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:45 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: We’re now totally independent of the Middle East. We are there to help. We don’t have to be there. We don’t need their oil. We don’t need anything they have. But we’re there to help our allies, says Donald Trump

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:44 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: America is winning bigger than ever… Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks: US President Donald Trump gives an update on Operation Epic Fury.

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:43 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: Donald Trump states that Iran’s capacity to threaten the United States will be directly targeted.

  • Apr 2, 2026 6:39 AM IST

    Donald Trump Live: We will never let Iran to have nuclear weapon, says US President Donald Trump

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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