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Donald Trump address to Nation: We are winning bigger than ever before, says US President on Iran War

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Donald Trump address to Nation: We are winning bigger than ever before, says US President on Iran War

Donald Trump, on Sunday, said that Iran went through not one but two regime changes this year. He further added that the new government under Mojtaba Khamenei is way more "reasonable" than its predecessors, Trump said, as reported by The Atlantic.

US President to address nation amid Iran war

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Thursday morning at around 6:30 am (as per Indian Standard Time). During the speech, President Trump launched a scathing attack on Iran and said that US would hit Iran harder. It is important to note that the announcement about Trump’s address comes hours after the US President hinted at a possible end to the Middle East conflict that has destabilised the region and disrupted the global energy markets. “We’ll be leaving very soon,” Donald Trump said while speaking at the White House on Tuesday. He further added that the withdrawal of the US military might occur in either the next two or the next three weeks. It is widely speculated that Trump might announce an end to the US military action that started on February 28, targeting the residences and offices of several top-level Iranian officials, including the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. To recall, Washington had earlier sent a 15-point truce proposal to Tehran, which included conditions like a curb on the nuclear programme, an end to support for proxy groups and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump, on Sunday, said that Iran went through not one but two regime changes this year. He further added that the new government under Mojtaba Khamenei is way more “reasonable” than its predecessors, Trump said, as reported by The Atlantic.

US President Donald Trump Address To The Nation Live:

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