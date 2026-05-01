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Donald Trump again stakes claim for Nobel Prize; He could win highly coveted award this time; heres how

Donald Trump again stakes claim for Nobel Prize; He could win highly coveted award this time; here’s how

Although the Committee has maintained strict confidentiality regarding the names on the list and has not made them public, there are indications that US President Donald Trump may be among the nominees.

(Image: Al Jazeera)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that he prevented a war between India and Pakistan. In doing so, Trump also signalled his own candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize. During an event in the Oval Office, Trump stated, “I ended eight wars, and in almost every instance, they sent me ‘thank you’ letters—and letters to the Nobel Committee.” Referring specifically to India and Pakistan, Trump asserted that he brought an end to the conflict between the two nations by imposing tariffs.

Nobel Committee Receives 287 Nominations

Trump’s statement comes at a time when the Nobel Committee has made a major announcement regarding this year’s Peace Prizes. On Thursday, the Nobel Committee announced that it has received 287 nominations for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Committee noted that this list comprises 208 individuals and 79 organizations. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced on October 9, 2026, while the awards ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10.

Although the Committee has maintained strict confidentiality regarding the names on the list and has not made them public, there are indications that US President Donald Trump may be among the nominees. In a statement, the Committee remarked, “In an era of escalating conflicts, there is no shortage of candidates whose commitment and innovative ideas point toward a better future.”

Why is Trump’s Name at the Center of Discussion?

The likelihood of Donald Trump’s name appearing on this list is considered high. This is attributed to the intense diplomatic activity that has taken place in the Middle East, involving ceasefire negotiations and security-related talks between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The Trump administration’s involvement in peace talks in Islamabad has also been viewed as a significant effort toward fostering regional stability.

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How ​​Are Nominations Made?

According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, nominations are submitted annually by January 31. Subsequently, the committee may add further names during its first meeting. In 2026, the committee’s first meeting was held on February 26. Under the terms of Alfred Nobel’s will, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the individual or organization that has made the greatest contribution to humanity in the fields of peace, dialogue, conflict resolution, and international cooperation.

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