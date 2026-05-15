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Amid Taiwan warning, US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set for second day of talks in China

Amid Taiwan warning, US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set for second day of talks in China

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday evening, marking his first trip to China since November 2017. Amid this visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Amid Taiwan warning, US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping set for second day of talks in China (Image Courtesy:X/@WhiteHouse)

Beijing: Amid the ongoing Iran war, US President Donald Trump is currently on a high-stakes visit to China. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will once again meet on Friday to conclude a two-day state visit marked by ceremonial events and major business agreements. Amid this high-stakes meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned his US counterpart Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries, as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security, and trade.

According to a Reuters report, Trump is making his first trip to China as US president since his 2017 visit during his earlier term. The US President hopes to make diplomatic and economic progress while dealing with mounting pressure from the United States prior to the midterm elections. There will be a final formal meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping before he leaves the United States, where they will have tea and lunch.

Also Read: Trump to hold high-stakes meeting with Xi Jinping in China, to focus on Iran war, trade tensions and Taiwan arms sales

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Sharing a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Hopefully our relationship with China will be stronger and better than ever before!” In another post, Trump sought to recast Chinese President Xi Jinping’s words, arguing they referred to what he described as the “damage” of the Biden administration, while claiming the United States has re-emerged as the world’s leading economic and military power under his tenure.

What did Trump claim about the Biden administration?

“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100% correct. Our Country suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women’s sports, DEI, horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!” Trump stated.

“The relationship between the American and Chinese people goes all the way back to America’s founding… two and a half centuries later, that first connection has grown into one of the most consequential relationships in world history.” – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Wij5kNPibt — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2026

Trump added, “President Xi was not referring to the incredible rise that the United States has displayed to the world during the 16 spectacular months of the Trump Administration, which includes all-time high stock markets and 401K’s, military victory and thriving relationship in Venezuela, the military decimation of Iran (to be continued!) — Strongest military on earth by far, economic powerhouse again, with a record 18 trillion dollars being invested into the United States by others, best U.S. job market in history, with more people working in the United States right now than ever before, ending country destroying DEI, and so many other things that it would be impossible to readily list. In fact, President Xi congratulated me on so many tremendous successes in such a short period of time.”

Will Xi visit the US in September?

Trump invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24 after concluding the first round of talks, which lasted for around two hours. Both leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy, according to a readout of their meeting issued by the White House.

“I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability,” Xi said.

Also Read: ‘US will win Iran war peacefully or otherwise’: Donald Trump warns Tehran, says no Chinese intervention needed

Xi said the “new vision” would provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond, and should be welcomed by the people of both countries as well as the international community, official media reported.

What warning did Xi Jinping issue to the United States over Taiwan?

He, however, stressed that the Taiwan question remained the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship “will enjoy overall stability,” Xi said. Otherwise, the two countries could face “clashes and even conflicts”, putting bilateral ties in great jeopardy, the Chinese leader was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

China has agreed to purchase 200 aircraft from Boeing

Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that China has agreed to purchase 200 aircraft from Boeing, marking Beijing’s first major order of US-made commercial jets in nearly a decade, Reuters reported.

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