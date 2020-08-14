New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have established full diplomatic relations and shook hands upon a Peace Agreement to suspend the annexation plans of occupied land sought by the Palestinians who have been demanding a separate state. Also Read - Kerala Numerologist Predicts Donald Trump's Victory, Says He Will Become the US President For a 2nd Term

The historic announcement makes UAE the first Gulf state to agree upon the peace accord and the third Arab nation to normalise tensions with Israel since the latter's declaration of independence in 1948.

Egypt had signed one peace deal with Israel in 1979, while Jordan signed one in 1994.

“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” tweeted Donald Trump. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also put out a tweet saying “Historic day.”

The US President also issued a joint statement with Israeli PM Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown, Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan, hoping that the “historic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East”.

The trio also mentioned that the agreement will result in Israel suspending its controversial plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Until now Israel has had no diplomatic relations with the Gulf Arab countries. However, according to reports, shared concerns over Iran’s regional influence have led to unofficial contacts between them.

The UAE’s Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said it was “a win for diplomacy and for the region,” adding that the deal meant “a significant advance in Arab-Israeli relations that lowers tensions and creates new energy for positive change.”

However, a senior Palestinian official, Hanan Ashrawi, condemned the deal, saying the UAE had “come out in the open on its secret dealings/normalization with Israel” and telling Prince Mohammed, “May you never be sold out by your ‘friends'”.

According to the joint statement, Israel will “focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world”, and that the US and UAE will work to achieve that goal.

Meanwhile, Trump’s role in the negotiation, to seemingly try to end the war in Afghanistan, grants a rare diplomatic win ahead of the US elections 2020 in November.

