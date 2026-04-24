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Donald Trump answers nuclear strike question, says Iran is running out of time

Donald Trump answers nuclear strike question, says ‘Iran is running out of time’

Donald Trump said he is not in a hurry to make a peace deal with Iran and wants a long-term agreement instead of a quick one.

Donald Trump answers nuclear strike question, says ‘Iran is running out of time’ | Image: ANI

US-Iran War: Amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) assured that nuclear weapons would not be used, stating that his country’s conventional strikes had already caused heavy damage in the Middle Eastern country. Addressing the media at the White House, he said that there was no justification for deploying nuclear weapons, claiming that Iran had already been ‘decimated’ through airstrikes. The US president further stressed that nuclear weapons should never be used.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

On being asked whether he would use such a weapon, Trump said, “Why would I use a nuclear weapon? We’ve totally, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it.”

“No, I wouldn’t use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” Trump added.

Reacting to the peace talks, Trump said he is not in a hurry to make a peace deal with Iran and wants a long-term agreement instead of a quick one.

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The US President stated that Tehran may have attempted to rebuild its military strength in recent two weeks, but emphasised that any such efforts would be swiftly dealt with. He reiterated that Iran’s defence forces have been largely destroyed.

US Deploys Third Aircraft Carrier In The Region

Meanwhile, Washington has deployed its third aircraft carrier – USS George HW Bush – to the region. The warship has entered the region amid a fragile pause in hostilities. Currently, USS George HW Bush is sailing in the Indian Ocean, while USS Abraham Lincoln is anchored in the Arabian Sea and USS Gerald R Ford is deployed in the Red Sea.

Earlier, Truth wrote on Truth Social that he was eager to end the ongoing conflict, criticising credibility of a section of the media.

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, their Air Force is demolished, their anti-aircraft and radar systems are gone, their leaders are no longer with us, and the blockade is airtight and strong,” he said.

Donald Trump said the deal with Iran will only be finalised if it benefits his country, allies, and global stability, adding that time is running out for Tehran.

US-Iran War

The conflict started on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top military and political leaders were killed in these strikes. The US-Israel-Iran conflict has caused over 3,500 deaths, mostly in Iran.

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