Donald Trump Arraignment: Former US President To Appear In New York Court In Hush Money Case

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo)

Donald Trump Arraignment: Former US President Donald Trump will appear in a Manhattan courthouse today to face arraignment on charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. Trump will be fingerprinted, photographed and formally charged in today’s appearance at the court. The booking and appearance before Judge Juan Merchan should be relatively brief — though hardly routine — as Trump is fingerprinted and learns the charges against him. Trump will plead not guilty, according to his lawyers, and is expected to enter the plea himself, as is standard in the court. He faces charges including at least one felony offence related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Trump is the first sitting or former US President to face criminal charges. He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said the former president’s appearance in court for Tuesday’s arraignment would be brief because the processing “does not take long.”

“It won’t be a long day in court,” he said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

New York Police On Alert

New York police said they were ready for large protests by Trump supporters, who share the Republican former president’s belief that the New York grand jury indictment and three additional pending investigations are politically motivated and intended to weaken his bid to retake the White House in 2024. Journalists often outnumbered protesters, though.

Rally For Trump

People began gathering Tuesday morning for a rally for Donald Trump in a park outside the courthouse where the former president is scheduled to be arraigned.

The rally with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was scheduled to start several hours ahead of Trump’s court appearance.

Some anti-Trump protesters also appeared, unfurling a large banner saying “Trump Lies All the Time.”

Trump supporters also are expected to gather at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night as he returns.

