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Donald Trump arrives in China for 2-day visit, high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping soon

Donald Trump arrives in China for 2-day visit, high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping soon

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss trade, regional security, AI and the US-Iran conflict during their meeting in Beijing.

Donald Trump arrives in China for 2-day visit, high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping soon

Beijing: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday arrived in Beijing to take part in a high-stakes summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The visit has occurred at a time when Washington is trying to manage the growing conflict with Iran and rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Chinese state media confirmed the US President’s arrival in the capital city. Both leaders are expected to hold a meeting here. The discussion is expected to focus on several crucial issues, including trade, regional security, AI and the growing US-Iran conflict that has rattled global energy markets across the world.

Trump Signals No China Role In Iran Peace Efforts

Before boarding a flight to Beijing from Washington, the US President indicated that he would not ask China to help end the war or ease Iran’s control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“I don’t think we need any help with Iran. We’ll win it one way or the other, peacefully or otherwise,” Trump told media in Washington ahead of the trip.

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