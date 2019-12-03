London: US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK on a three-day visit, during which he was slated to attend a summit marking the 70th anniversary of the NATO.

The president, who landed at Stansted airport on Monday night, will on Tuesday attend a reception for world leaders hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, the BBC reported.

On the sidelines of the summit, Trump is due to have separate talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

He will also attend a working lunch with representatives from Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and the UK.

It remains unclear whether there will be a one-to-one meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Trump.

The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said arrangements for such bilateral meetings were “always quite fluid”.

“The role of this leaders’ summit – and we’re hosting it – is for the prime minister to bring all of our north American and European partners together and show, through Nato, we can be bigger than the sum of our parts,” he told the BBC.

Johnson and Trump speak on November 30 when the former expressed his condolences after the London Bridge attack the previous day.