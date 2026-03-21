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Donald Trump asks China, Japan to get involved in West Asia crisis, says dont need Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump asks China, Japan to ‘get involved’ in West Asia crisis, says ‘don’t need Strait of Hormuz’

Describing potential action in the Strait of Hormuz as manageable, Donald Trump said, “It's a simple military manoeuvre, it's relatively safe, but you need a lot of help... you need ships, and volume.”

Donald Trump asks China, Japan to ‘get involved’ in West Asia crisis, says ‘don’t need Strait of Hormuz’

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that countries like Korea, Japan, and China must get ‘involved a little bit on that one’, as these nations are more dependent on the maritime route and need access to it even more. He further said that the US doesn’t need the Strait of Hormuz and that his country and Israel are seeking ‘victory’ in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

While interacting with mediapersons, before en route to Florida’s Palm Beach. The US President said, “We don’t need it. Europe needs it. Korea, Japan, China, a lot of other people. So they’ll have to get involved a little bit on that one.”

He hailed coordination with Israel, saying, “The relationship is a very good one. We want more or less similar things. You know what we want? We want victory, both of us. And that’s what we’ve got.” Trump also indicated that Tel Aviv could be ready to end the war when he is. When asked, he replied, “I think so.”

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Donald Trump Asked China, Japan To ‘Get Involved’ In West Asia Crisis

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, the US President called for greater involvement from countries dependent on the route. “China uses it, 90 percent of their energy. Japan is 95 percent… It would be nice if those countries would get involved,” he said.

Describing potential action in the Strait as manageable, he said, “It’s a simple military manoeuvre, it’s relatively safe, but you need a lot of help… you need ships, and volume.”

We’ve Knocked Out Iran’s Navy, Air Force

Highlighting recent military operations, he added, “We’ve knocked out their Navy, their Air Force. We’ve knocked out their anti-aircraft… From a military standpoint, they’re finished.”

The US President informed that the US military has intensified strikes against the Middle Eastern country. “I don’t know if you can possibly get hit harder, but these are thugs and animals and horrible people,” he said.

He slammed NATO, saying that the US is not receiving the needed backing “even though we helped NATO so much.’

The US-Israel and Iran conflict has entered its 21st day. The Strait of Hormuz remains nearly closed, due to which the global energy supplies remain affected.

(wiht ANI inputs)

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