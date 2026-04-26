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31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen identified as suspect in White House event shooting

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, news agency The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Interim DC police chief Carroll says shooting suspect was believed to have been a

Published date india.com Published: April 26, 2026 9:21 AM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen identified as suspect in White House event shooting

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, news agency The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Interim DC police chief Carroll says shooting suspect was believed to have been a hotel guest, intended target unknown.

This is a developing copy.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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