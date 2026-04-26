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31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen identified as suspect in White House event shooting

31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen identified as suspect in White House event shooting

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, news agency The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Interim DC police chief Carroll says shooting suspect was believed to have been a

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, news agency The Associated Press reported on Sunday. Interim DC police chief Carroll says shooting suspect was believed to have been a hotel guest, intended target unknown.

This is a developing copy.

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