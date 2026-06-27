‘Donald Trump Avenue’: Telangana’s capital Hyderabad gets brand new road; US Prez thanks India

The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad's growing role in US-India relations.

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New Delhi: The Telangana government has named a road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue”.

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Expressing his gratitude for naming a road in Hyderabad, India, after him, Donald Trump expressed his gratitude, saying he was the first US President to be honoured this way.

He shared his thankfulness on his own social media platform, Truth Social, on Friday.

“The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you,” Trump said, sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.

What is interesting is that the newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

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The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad’s growing role in US-India relations.