The issue escalated further after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the Pentagon would officially label Anthropic as a “supply-chain risk to national security.”

Donald Trump BANS this AI tech, Pentagon labels firm ‘national security risk’ – All you need to know?

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) has instructed all the federal agencies of the country to stop using Anthropic technology with immediate effect amid an escalating dispute between the AI company and the government. He accused the tech company of interfering in the US military operation, issuing a warning that if the company does not cooperate during a period of six months stringent actions will be taken.

What Did Trump Say About Anthropic Technology?

The US President took to Truth Social and wrote that his administration will not allow any company to ‘dictate how our great military fights’, “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS! That decision belongs to YOUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, and the tremendous leaders I appoint to run our Military. The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY.”

“Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again! There will be a Six Month phase out period for Agencies like the Department of War who are using Anthropic’s products, at various levels. Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow,” the post read.

“WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the post read.

Anthropic To Challenge Pentagon In Court

Following a ban, Artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced that it is going to challenge Trump’s decision to classify it as a supply-chain risk in court. The federal agencies are majorly dependent on Anthropic tools,

Earlier, US Under Secretary of War Emil Michael also accused Amodei of trying to control military decisions. He termed him a “liar” who has a “God complex”.

The conflict between the Pentagon and the AI company escalated over the following days of friction. The AI firm’s chatbot Claude is used in several government offices, including classified settings.

The company stated that it is essential to ensure that its AI is not used for mass surveillance of US citizens.

According to chief executive Dario Amodei stated that the company cannot allow Pentagon’s demands for expanded usage rights.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly warned the company that if it continued to refuse, its contract could be terminated. He further said that if the company continued to refuse, it would be formally identified as a “supply chain risk.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.