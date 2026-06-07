‘US has more oil, gas, coal than any other country’: Donald Trump makes big claim, says Iran in no position to have nuclear weapons

Does US has more oil, gas, coal than any other country? US President Donald Trump makes big claim.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/donald-trump-big-claim-us-has-more-oil-gas-coal-than-any-other-country-says-iran-in-no-position-to-have-nuclear-weapons-8438859/ Copy

'US has more oil, gas, coal than any other country': Donald Trump makes big claim, says Iran in no position to have nuclear weapons(Photo Credit: X@WhiteHouse)

From issuing warnings to making several claims, US President Donald Trump continues to dominate headlines. His remarks on key domestic and international issues often draw global attention. Earlier on Saturday, Trump made a big claim. According to the US President, they have more energy resources than any other country, given that Venezuela is working out well.

What did Donald Trump say about US oil, gas, and coal reserves?

Trump, in his gaggle with press on Air Force One en route Chippewa Falls, said that the US is having great success with Iran.When questioned where he would limit exports of gasolineTrump said, “I can do a lot of things. We have a lot of alternatives. But the beautiful thing from our standpoint is we have more oil and gas and coal and everything else than any other country on the planet. And then when you add Venezuela to it… we have probably 64 percent of that type of energy. That’s unbelievable. Venezuela’s working out very well. We’re getting along incredibly. The country is happy. The people love the USA. The big oil companies are moving in there now as we speak. And we’re going to be taking out millions of barrels of oil.” Later, he said that they have everything they need when asked if US oil majors doing enough to boost output.

Also Read: Trump issues fresh warning to Iran, says killing US troops would be ‘good reason’ to restart war

What is Trump’s long-standing stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions?

Trump said, “Well we have everything we need. The world doesn’t. But I will say people thought it was going to be a lot worse. You know, today I looked at 96 dollars a barrel. People thought that was going to be 300 dollars a barrel. And in the meantime, we’re having great success with Iran. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. And they’re in no position to have a nuclear weapon.”

He was also asked how much oil the US has transported through the Strait with naval assistance, and whether or not Trump directed US military forces to guide ships carrying oil through the Strait. Trump replied, “A lot. I don’t want to say how many, but a lot. A lot of oil is coming into our country and a lot of oil is coming into the world that people don’t even know about. And that’s why it’s at 97 dollars a barrel instead of 300 dollars a barrel. And when that whole thing is straightened out, shouldn’t take long, one way or the other it’s going to get done. And when it’s all straightened out, you’re going to have oil prices drop down to maybe even lower than they were. I was… and you’ve heard me say this. I was in Iowa and for a gallon of gasoline it was at 1.85. So that was three and a half months ago.”

Also Read: After tense phone call with Netanyahu, Trump says ‘would like to meet’ Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The conflict in West Asia, which has paralysed global energy markets and disrupted trade, began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action by Tehran. The conflict was halted when a ceasefire was brokered on April 8. Since then, the two sides have been exchanging messages through Pakistan for peace talks. In April, Pakistan hosted the first direct talks between the US and Iran, but the two countries failed to reach a deal.