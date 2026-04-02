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Trumps big decision: US Attorney Pam Bondi fired amid rising backlash over...

Trump’s big decision: US Attorney Pam Bondi fired amid rising backlash over…

President Trump removes Pam Bondi from her position of attorney general. Scroll down to read details.

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US Attorney General fired: US President Donald Trump has removed Attorney General Pam Bondi from her position. The decision comes at a time when she received great criticism over her performance, especially in the cases that involve high-profile investigations.

Removal of Pam Bondi

According to the reports, the attorney general was facing tremendous pressure from the inner circle of Donald Trump. Many leaders and alliances raised heightened concerns regarding her handling of the sensitive cases.

One such was the approach of Pam Bondi to the extremely sensitive case of the ‘Epstein Files‘, which is associated with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The critics even accused Bondi of either delaying the action or simply not sharing the required information linked with such high-end investigatory cases.

Slow action of Pam Bondi

Not just the Epstein case, but United States President Donald Trump was quite unhappy with the speed of Pam Bondi in handling the legal cases, as per reports. The president expected faster action on the legal matters, but according to the reports, the approach of the attorney general remained quite slow.

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Pressure from the party’s inner circle

Pam Bondi did not just draw criticism from outside individuals. The noteworthy point is that many people in the Republican Party themselves questioned her performance.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General,” wrote Trump on his Truth Social post.

What does removal of US Attorney General Pam Bondi mean?

The decision to fire the top official from her position, like the attorney general, sends a strong message. It highlights that US President Donald Trump stays ready to do so if his expectations remain unmet.

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