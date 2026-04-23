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India, China… Remark: Trump shares controversial post on birthright citizenship, Triggers backlash

“India, China…” Remark: Trump shares controversial post on birthright citizenship, Triggers backlash

Donald Trump’s repost on birthright citizenship sparks controversy globally, with remarks referencing India and China drawing backlash and reigniting debate over US immigration laws and constitutional rights.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has been busy tweeting against birthright citizenship again. Except now he reposted someone else’s tweet about it. And in that tweet, the person mention countries like India and China. Since then, Trump has been receiving backlash on social media.

Birthright Citizenship Makes Headlines Once Again

The arguments over birthright citizenship have started up once again. Birthright citizenship is the right to citizenship of the United States by being born in the United States, as stated in the 14th amendment. Donald Trump has been vocal about changing this policy and called it “archaic”.

He previously said that birthright citizenship was meant for the “children of slaves”. But now that Trump has changed, the policy has been criticised by people who he wanted to give citizenship too. In his tweet that he shared, he wrote “Read this! It will blow your mind!”

Trump’s tweet caused backlash online due to the language he used. His tweet read “Learn about Birthright Citizenship! With Birthright citizenship, any child that does not have 2 functioning parents legally in India, China can automatically become a US citizen.”

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India & China Remarks Received Global Attention

Many people found Trump’s tweet in bad taste. Because India has been trying to develop a strong relationship with the US, many found his tweet unnecessary. Many tweeted about how his language was uncalled for and how he shouldn’t stereotype people who are not from the United States.

Trump’s Tweet Heard In Court

Donald Trump’s anti-birthright citizenship policies have made it to the Supreme Court. Recently, a federal judge prevented Trump from ending birthright citizenship for children of foreigners who work at US embassies.

His administration has pushed for an executive order that would allow the President to end birthright citizenship for children of non-Americans. The US Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday regarding the case.

Birthright Citizenship: An Ongoing Issue

Trump has made immigration a big part of his campaign. He believes that he can change the definition of citizenship. His administration wants to limit birthright citizenship to only children of American citizens. Some people are applauding his decision and believe he is making immigration harder.

The Fight Against Birthright Citizenship

Trump’s shared tweet isn’t the first time India has been brought up in discussion. As we previously reported, Trump was impeached for using India as a political pawn.

In his efforts to fight birthright citizenship, Trump will have to face many obstacles. The US Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments in the case as of today. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

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