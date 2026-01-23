What is Donald Trump’s Board of Peace? Pakistan becomes a member, India keeps its distance, Modi government says…

Home

What is Donald Trumps Board of Peace? Pakistan becomes a member, India keeps its distance, Modi government says...

New Delhi: With an aim to establish lasting peace in Gaza and resolve other global conflicts, US President Donald Trump has formally launched the proposed Peace Board in Davos, Switzerland. However, it is important to note that India was absent from the occasion. Pakistan, on the other hand, joined the initiative, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present at the event. To recall, US President Trump had earlier invited several global leaders to join the board announced under the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Not only India, countries like France, the UK, China, Germany, and several other major countries have also stayed away from the unveiling ceremony of the “Peace Board” despite receiving invitations. According to the reports, the Peace Board is likely to function on the lines of the United Nations.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony, Trump described the board as a highly unique initiative for the world. At the event held for signing the board’s charter, he said, “This board can work with the United Nations to help resolve wars not only in West Asia but also elsewhere.” However, he did not clarify how exactly the board would cooperate with the United Nations.

Here are some of the key details:

On Trump’s invitation to Prime Minister Modi, India has not yet taken a decision.

According to the reports, India is considering various aspects of the initiative, as it involves several sensitive issues.

India continues to emphasize a two-state solution to the Palestine issue

Under this, Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace and security within recognized borders.

Who all the joining the Peace Board?

Countries joining the “Peace Board” include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam. Several countries, including Germany, Italy, Paraguay, Russia, Slovenia, Türkiye, and Ukraine, have not given a clear response so far despite receiving invitations.

What is the Peace Board?

According to the United States, the “Peace Board” is a new international body aimed at bringing peace and stability in Gaza and beyond. Originally, the Peace Board was intended to oversee governance and coordinate funding for the reconstruction of Gaza. However, the board’s charter states that it is “an international organization that seeks to promote stability in conflict-affected or at-risk regions, restore credible and legitimate governance, and ensure lasting peace.”

