New Delhi: US President Donald Trump was abruptly led out of a news conference by a Secret Service agent after a shooting was reported outside the White House. Minutes later, he returned to the briefing room and confirmed the shooting.

"There was a shooting outside White House and seems to be very well under control. I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work. Somebody has been taken to hospital. Seems the person was shot by Secret Service", said the US President.