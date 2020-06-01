New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump was reportedly taken to the White House underground bunker after protesters gathered during anti-racism protests outside the White House on Friday night in Washington DC. Also Read - 'Will Consider Rejoining,' Says White House After Trump Terminates WHO Funding

Citing a person having firsthand knowledge about the incident, The New York Times reported that the US president was there for less than an hour before being brought upstairs.

The leading US daily claimed that Trump's team was surprised by the protests that broke out in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis. It is, however, yet to be ascertained if the first lady Melania Trump was also taken down with him.

Notably, demonstrators across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when African-American man George Floyd, 46, died under the police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Earlier on Sunday, nearly 40 cities and Washington DC across the United States have imposed curfews in response to the continuing protests.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, in a statement said that the curfew would last “from 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1.”

She had also activated the DC National Guard to support the local police. Sunday marked the third day in a row of protests in the US capital over the death of Floyd. DC Chief of Police Peter Newsham said that the Metropolitan Police Department still arrested 17 people Saturday night and that 11 police officers were injured during the protests.

