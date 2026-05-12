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Donald Trump calls Iran’s latest peace proposal ‘garbage’, says ceasefire on ‘life support’

Washington DC: Seems like the ongoing war between Iran and the United States is not going to get over soon as Washington has discarded Tehran’s peace proposal . President Donald Trump on Monday (loc

Published date india.com Published: May 12, 2026 7:00 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Donald Trump calls Iran’s latest peace proposal ‘garbage’, says ceasefire on ‘life support’ | Image: ANi/Reuters

Washington DC: Seems like the ongoing war between Iran and the United States is not going to get over soon as Washington has discarded Tehran’s peace proposal . President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) stated that the ceasefire stands on ‘life support’. While interacting with the media at the Oval Office during a maternal healthcare event, he slammed the Iranian government, terming the proposal as ‘a piece of garbage’ and unacceptable.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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