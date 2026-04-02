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Donald Trump calls war true investment for future in address to nation – What does it mean?

Donald Trump calls war ‘true investment’ for future in address to nation – What does it mean?

Donald Trump, in his address to the people of the United States, said that the military action would end in two to three weeks, while praising the US military for a “decisive” blow to Iran.

Donald Trump calls war ‘true investment’ for future in address to nation – What does it mean?

Donald Trump’s Speech On Iran War: President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) addressed the people of the United States amid the ongoing war with Iran and uncertainty over the future of possible ceasefire negotiations. Trump stated that his country is unstoppable as a military force, stressing that the war is ‘a true investment’ for future generations, especially for American children. Mentioning about the lengths of wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, the US President stated that earlier US military operations went on for years but the Iran conflict has gone on for only 32 days. He stressed that the people of the United States are no longer under threat from Iranian aggression and ‘the spectre of nuclear blackmail’. The US will be ‘safer, stronger, more prosperous’ than it has ever been before.

Trump Said US To Hit Hard, Claimed Enemy Leadership ‘All Dead’

Trump clarified that the US is on track to complete the military objectives in Iran ‘very shortly’. He said that the US military is going to “hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks.”

“We are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives very shortly we are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the Stone Age where they belong,” Trump said in his address to the nation.

He reiterated that the talks are going on for the ceasefire.

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“In the meantime, the discussions are ongoing regime change was not our goal but regime change has occurred because of all of their original leaders’ death. They are all dead,” he said.

Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran: Threatens to target Iran’s electric generating plants if…

Trump Said New Leadership Less Radical, Threatened Simultaneous Attacks On Power Infrastructure

The US President said that the new leadership in Iran is led by “radical and much more reasonable,” adding that the US military will target Iran’s electric generating plants if no deal happens on a ceasefire.

“The new group is less radical and much more reasonable. If there is no deal, we are going to hit every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably and simultaneously. We have not hit their oil, even if it was the easiest target of all, because it will not give them even a small chance of survival or rebuilding,” he said.

Tehran Slams US Demands As ‘Maximalist And Irrational’, Denies Direct Talks

Meanwhile, Tehran accused the Trump administration of making ‘maximalist and irrational’ demands while denying any kind of negotiation and direct talks between US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

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