After threats of hitting Iran ‘very hard’ tonight, Trump takes a U-turn, cancels strikes

Following threats of an attack on Iran on Thursday, US President took a 180-degree turn and called off the strikes. Taking to social media platform Truth Social, he stated that the attacks will not go any further as discussions have advanced rapidly.

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Donald Trump took a U-turn on his threat to strike Iran. File image/PTI

US President Donald Trump made a sudden U-turn on Tuesday, calling off planned strikes on Iran just hours after threatening strong military action. He said the decision followed talks with Tehran that involved what he described as the highest levels of Iranian leadership.

He announced the decision in a post on social media stating, “In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that, “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening.”

According to Trump, several countries in West Asia, such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Egypt, along with the US, have agreed to the final terms of the deal.

One striking point in Trump’s announcement was that Iran was not included in the list of countries he said had approved the deal, even though he claimed the talks had backing from Iran’s highest leadership.

Trump also said in his post that the naval blockade would stay in “full force and effect” until the deal is completed, with the time and location of the signing to be announced soon. “The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized – Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly”, Trump said.

“Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.” Even with diplomatic progress underway, Trump maintained that the US naval blockade would stay in effect until an agreement is formally finalised.