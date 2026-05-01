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Donald Trump claims Iran is dying to make a deal, refuses to call it war despite new threat by Supreme Leader

Donald Trump claims ‘Iran is dying to make a deal’, refuses to call it war despite new threat by Supreme Leader

Donald Trump said Iran is eager to strike a deal, alleging mass executions while claiming US intervention helped prevent them.

Donald Trump claims ‘Iran is dying to make a deal’, refuses to call it war despite new threat by Supreme Leader | Image: ANI

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that Iran is ‘dying’ to make a deal, reiterating that his country is nearing its targets in the Islamic Republic. He also accused Tehran of mass executions, saying that timely intervention by the US prevented it, further degrading its military capabilities. While interacting with the media at the Oval Office he reiterated that the economy of the Middle Eastern country is crashing due to the blockade. He said that because of the blockade, Iran is unable to earn money from its crude oil.

Also Read: ‘Not a war’: Trump makes big statement on Iran; claims he stopped India-Pakistan war with tariff threats

What Did Donald Trump Say?

Speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office, Trump said Iran had carried out mass killings amid internal unrest.

“Iran killed 42,000 people over the last two months. They were going to kill eight women whose lives I saved. And I appreciate that they didn’t do it. I asked them not to do it, but they didn’t do it.”

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Trump framed US operations as ongoing but not a formal war, stating, “And that’s despite a military operation. I don’t call it a war. I’d rather have a military operation. Iran is dying to make a deal.”

“Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible. They’re not getting any money from oil. And hopefully, it can be worked out very soon,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Nuclear and missile capabilities our national assets; Only one place for US is bottom of the Gulf’: Mojtaba Khamenei

Trump Claimed US Crippled Iran’s Military

The US President further said that US actions had majorly reduced Tehran’s military capacity. “Their navy’s gone. Their air force is gone, their drone factories are about 82 per cent down, and their missile factories are almost 90 per cent down,” he said.

Trump claimed he intervened to stop mass executions. “They were getting ready to hang the women. I got on the phone very quickly, and I said, ‘Don’t do it. The whole world is watching,” he said.

Trump also described broader alleged repression in Iran, including the execution of a wrestler and his associates for political speech, saying, “They killed him because he protested. They executed him along with his friends.”

Trump Said Tehran Must Not Be Allowed To Develop Nuclear Weapons

Donald Trump said the US cannot let Iran make a nuclear weapon, saying, “They want to have a nuclear weapon. You can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Chilling New Threat By Supreme Leader

Donald Trump’s statement has come after Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s threat in which he said a vision for a “future free of America” in the Persian Gulf. Khamenei reportedly sustained severe injuries and was communicating from a hospital.

“Those aliens who, from thousands of kilometers away, greedily sow mischief in that [the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman], have no place there except in the depths of its waters,” the statement said.

Despite his grave injuries, Khamenei is described as mentally healthy and actively managing the country.

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, MB Ghalibaf said that his country will end American ‘presence and interference’ by taking control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

(With ANI Inputs)

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