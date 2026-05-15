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Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping’s ‘Declining Nation’ remark was meant for Biden era, highlights US economic revival under his administration
Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s remarks referred to the ‘damage’ caused during the Biden administrati
Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s remarks referred to the ‘damage’ caused during the Biden administration. He highlighted that US has re-emerged as the top economic and military power in the world under his leadership.
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