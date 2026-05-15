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Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping’s ‘Declining Nation’ remark was meant for Biden era, highlights US economic revival under his administration

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s remarks referred to the ‘damage’ caused during the Biden administrati

Published date india.com Published: May 15, 2026 7:19 AM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
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Donald Trump claims Xi Jinping’s ‘Declining Nation’ remark was meant for Biden era, highlights US economic revival under his administration | Image: ANI

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping’s remarks referred to the ‘damage’ caused during the Biden administration. He highlighted that US has re-emerged as the top economic and military power in the world under his leadership.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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