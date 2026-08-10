Donald Trump could drop nuclear push if Iran unblocks Strait of Hormuz: Report

US officials revealed that President Donald Trump has privately informed senior aides he is willing to walk away without a new nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

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Donald Trump could drop nuclear push if Iran unblocks Strait of Hormuz: Report | Image: ANI

Washington DC: Seems like United States is prepared to abandon the pursuit of a formal nuclear agreement and is probably seeking an exit route from the military confrontation with Iran, as the ongoing war has proven to be highly costly for the country and has become increasingly complex to resolve. US President Donald Trump, rather than pressing for a full and final nuclear agreement, could agree on restoration of commercial shipping through Strait of Hormuz, ending the military actions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The Trump administration may be prepared to drop the idea of a formal nuclear agreement with Iran if the Iranian government fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Rather than chasing the full and final nuclear agreement, Donald Trump could agree on restoration of shipping through the key oil chokepoint and end its military campaign in the region, further extending the existing ceasefire, the report states.

The report indicates that the US administration may be prepared to set aside the nuclear issue and declare victory if Tehran fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has spent weeks preparing the groundwork for this outcome and has privately informed senior aides that he could withdraw without securing a formal nuclear agreement with Tehran.

However, finding a face-saving resolution has become increasingly difficult following a sweeping set of demands presented by Iran for restoring transit through the vital waterway. Tehran is seeking billions of dollars in payments, an end to the US naval blockade, the complete withdrawal of American forces from the region, and other major concessions.

US Diplomatic Options Narrow As Iran Prepares For A Lengthy War

These requirements have restricted Washington’s diplomatic options, raising concerns that Tehran may be preparing for a sustained, prolonged confrontation rather than a swift settlement.

Iran’s ability to disrupt traffic through the narrow maritime corridor using missile and drone capabilities has provided Tehran with significant leverage, slowing global commercial shipping and driving volatility across international energy markets.

Although Trump has repeatedly asserted in recent weeks that the strait was fully open, those declarations have proved premature. Tehran shut the strategic waterway following the outbreak of hostilities in February, maintaining that American warships and allied vessels must not be permitted transit, while also attempting to levy tolls on commercial shipping.

US officials stated that Washington has firmly rejected both the Iranian shipping restrictions and any attempts to impose tolls.

Diplomacy Stalls After Uae Accuses Iran Of Missile Attack On Oil Tanker

Diplomatic prospects dimmed further over the weekend following an announcement by the United Arab Emirates that Iran had launched a missile strike against one of its vessels.

Concurrently, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, outlined an extensive set of preconditions for reopening the waterway.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Zolghadr stated that the US would have to permanently end the war, lift its naval blockade, withdraw American military forces, eliminate all sanctions, release Iran’s frozen financial assets, and pay war reparations.

He further demanded an end to US threats and insults, alongside a complete halt to American military action against Iran’s allied militias across the region.

The imperative for Washington to secure a resolution is also being driven by domestic political considerations ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections. With domestic petrol prices remaining significantly elevated compared to pre-war levels, the administration has been searching for a framework to demonstrate to the American electorate that the military campaign has achieved its objectives.

Launch The Biggest Military Attack Since World War II

Addressing reporters in recent days, Trump stated that he had been prepared to launch the biggest military attack since World War II, but noted that US allies persuaded him not to do so. He also claimed that a deal with Iran was “imminent”, though no formal agreement has materialised.

On Friday, Trump appeared to suggest that victory had already been achieved regardless of a nuclear deal, sharing a social media post linking to an article titled “Donald Trump Won the Iran War”. Commenting on the administration’s posture, Vice President JD Vance indicated that Washington would maintain pressure on Tehran to secure long-term structural changes in bilateral relations.

“And if not, that’s fine, too, we’re just going to keep on applying the pressure we can apply, and getting as much oil and gas out of the Middle East so that Americans can enjoy lower gas and energy prices,” Vance stated.

“We’re in the middle of the game,” Vance added.

The nuclear dispute has remained central to US-Iran tensions since April, when the White House issued warnings that Tehran would never be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon. While Washington initially sought to incorporate nuclear commitments into a broader bilateral agreement, complex negotiations prompted the White House to shift focus towards securing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Wall Street Journal’s report states that the US President secretly informed senior aides, after weeks of his assessment, that the Middle Eastern country may be unable to resume its nuclear programme during his tenure after US airstrikes on its three major Iranian nuclear facilities in May 2025.

(with ANI inputs)