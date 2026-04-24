Home

News

Donald Trump declares complete control over blockade against Iran

Donald Trump declares ‘complete control’ over blockade against Iran

Trump claimed Iran’s actions, including targeting multiple countries in the region, were unexpected and a major mistake.

Donald Trump declares ‘complete control’ on blockade against Iran | Image: ANI

Washington DC: It seems like the war between the United States and Iran is not going to end soon even after efforts at peace talks. US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that his country has full control over its blockade on Iran and described it as effective. He also issued a fresh warning that Tehran’s actions in the region, including targeting other Middle Eastern countries, could be a serious mistake.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

While addressing the media in the White House, the US President stated that his country has strong control over the blockade on Iran.

“That is very top secret… What we have done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody gets through. Nobody wants to get through; nobody’s trying… We have complete control… For Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, all the different places, they shot, nobody expected that. They thought they would shoot at Israel at all fairness, but you didn’t expect they would be shooting at numerous other countries. I think it was a big mistake. If they’re putting mines down, it’s a big mistake for them, I will say,” he said.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire extended by three weeks, says Trump; Benjamin Netanyahu–Lebanon President talks likely soon

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Trump Said He’s Under ‘No Pressure’

Earlier, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that he is under no pressure by anyone to end the ongoing war with Iran, claiming that the Middle Eastern country’s military and economy are in a weakened position. Talking about the peace talks, he said any deal will be signed between both the countries only when it is in the best interest of the United States and its allies.

“For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am “anxious” to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking! The reason some of the Media is doing so poorly with Subscribers and Viewers is because they no longer have credibility,” the post read.

‘India is a great country’: Trump scrambles to clarify after ‘hellhole’ remark row

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the post further read.

US-Iran War

The conflict started on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top military and political leaders were killed in these strikes. The US-Israel-Iran conflict has caused over 3,500 deaths, mostly in Iran.

(with ANI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.