New Delhi: US President Donald Trump delivers the third State of the Union address to Congress laying out his vision for the coming year. This annual address takes place a day before he is expected to be acquitted by the Senate in the impeachment trial.

“Three years ago, we launched the Great American Comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results.” “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!” Trump said.

So far, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Bobby Rush, D-Ill., have said they will boycott the State of the Union.