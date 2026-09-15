Donald Trump demands reimbursement from countries over Strait Of Hormuz conflict, criticises nations for lack of support

Donald Trump demanded that countries that did not support the US during the Strait of Hormuz conflict should reimburse Washington after the conflict ends.

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Donald Trump demands reimbursement from countries over Strait Of Hormuz conflict, criticises nations for lack of support | Image: ANI

Washington: Amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) demanded that global nations that did not provide any assistance or help to his country during the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz should reimburse Washington once the military confrontation concludes. In a series of posts on Truth Social, he highlighted that crude oil shipments continue to move through the Strait and argued that his country should be compensated after the military conflict ends.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

On Truth Social, Trump said that “Oil is flowing through the Hormuz Strait. The Countries of the World, which have been no help to us whatsoever, should, and will, reimburse the United States of America when this SCAM Confligration is all over.”

“We are doing it much more for others than we are for ourselves, and we have been for Generations!”, he added.

Iran Claims Control Over Hormuz As Trump Demands Reimbursement For US Operations

Meanwhile, Tehran claims authority over the strategic waterway and enforces transit restrictions. Iranian representatives have maintained that ships must adhere to pathways and protocols established by Tehran, whereas Washington has dismissed Iran’s assertion of governance over the strait.

Trump’s Call For Financial Reimbursement

Trump’s call for financial reimbursement arrived while American forces pursued operations to maintain petroleum cargo transit through the passage.

Trump has consistently framed the US military campaign against Iran as a triumph. He has asserted that Washington has already secured victory, dismantled Iran’s armed forces, and “obliterated” its nuclear programme, despite US defence officials expressing worries regarding diminished stockpiles and stretched naval assets.

Trump Blamed Biden For Rising Costs, Deflects Inflation Criticism From His Administration

Furthermore, Trump attempted to deflect accountability for domestic inflation away from his administration, attributing higher expenses to former President Joe Biden.

In an additional post, he wrote, “I hope everyone realizes that price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by “TRUMP.” Even Oil was higher under Biden than it is right now, and we prevented Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon!”

The US President also claimed that fuel costs are going to “drop like a rock” after the conclusion of the Iran conflict, which he anticipates will happen shortly. On Monday, he reiterated that the Iranian leadership appeared interested in peace talks.

(with ANI inputs)