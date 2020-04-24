Washington: US President Donald Trump has rejected reports of North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un’s critical health. “I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way,” AFP reported Trump as saying on Thursday. Also Read - Amid Rumours of Kim Jong-un's 'Fragile' Condition, Pentagon Says Supreme Leader in 'Full Control' of North Korean Military

However, it was not clear if Trump had direct knowledge from North Korea that Kim was fine. Also Read - Why is North Korean Media Silent on Kim Jong-un's Health?

“I think it was a fake report done by CNN,” Trump said at a daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, before refusing to take further questions from a journalist of the network. Also Read - If Kim Jong-un Dies, His Sister Kim Yo-jong Might Be North Korea's Next Leader, All You Need to Know

Earlier, CNN had quoted an anonymous US official who said Kim was in grave danger after a surgery. Speculation about the North Korean leader’s health being critical increased after he missed the celebration of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15.

Kim was last seen on April 11 in state media reports presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, calling for “strict national countermeasures to thoroughly check the infiltration of the virus”.

However, if reports are to be believed, Kim has been facing health problems apparently linked to obesity, heavy smoking and workload for months. The North Korean leader is still known to be under treatment following his heart surgery.

Though nothing is clear as of now, all eyes are on Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister, who will take over the leadership if Kim succumbs to his illness. Notably, Kim Jong-un’s sister and youngest of seven siblings, Kim Yo-jong was born in 1987, and first came into the limelight during the funeral for her father Kim Jong Il in 2011.