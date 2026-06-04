Donald Trump faces major setback as US House passes resolution to limit president’s Iran war powers

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a Democratic-backed resolution seeking to stop the conflict with Iran unless Congress formally authorises military action.

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Donald Trump faces major setback as US House passes resolution to limit president's Iran war powers | Image: ANI

Washington, DC: In a major legislative blow, United States House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution ordering the withdrawal of US military from Iran, aiming to halt the war unless Congress formally approves military action. The lower chamber gave a green light to the resolution to restrict US President Donald Trump’s military powers linked to Tehran.

Four Republican Lawmakers Joined Democrats To Help Pass The Resolution In The House

The Democratic-led resolution was approved by a narrow 215-208 vote after Republican Representatives Thomas Massie, Brian Fitzpatrick, Tom Barrett and Warren Davidson voted in support of the measure, CNN reported.

This shift follows repeated efforts by Democrats to restrict Trump’s war powers across both congressional chambers, a movement that has increasingly garnered Republican backing.

The adoption of the War Powers Resolution underscores mounting friction within the legislature over the administration’s policies.

Senate Republicans Opposed Trump’s Controversial USD 1.8 Billion Fund

Recently, Senate Republicans rebelled against a contentious USD 1.8 billion “anti-weaponisation” fund favoured by the president, citing anxieties that it could facilitate payouts to supporters involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Furthermore, Senate Republicans formally struck down funding intended for Trump’s ballroom security on Wednesday during immigration package negotiations, following a determination by the chamber’s parliamentarian that it breached spending regulations.

The legislative measure, categorised as a concurrent resolution, requires approval from both chambers of Congress but does not get sent to the president for signature.

CNN noted that concurrent resolutions lack the force of law under standard congressional rules.

The legislation was introduced by New York Democrat Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“I am thrilled that we’ve had the opportunity to have some members from the Republican side stand up. I’m really thrilled and proud of my Democratic colleagues, because every Democrat, every single one, voted for this,” Meeks told reporters after the proceedings.

He added, “We’re going to continue to do our constitutional responsibilities, that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to continue and be a check and a balance when the administration doesn’t follow the Constitution.”

Republican Leadership Delayed Vote Amid Fears Of Defeat

The floor vote was originally scheduled for May 21 but was abruptly halted by Republican leadership when high absences threatened an immediate defeat.

CNN previously reported Meeks’ assertions that House Speaker Mike Johnson was intentionally delaying the ballot.

“A lot of my Republican colleagues are feeling the pressure back home when they’re looking at the cost of food, the cost of gas,” Meeks previously stated to CNN, adding that Johnson “is feeling heat. He’s trying to cover for the president. … But I think the time of him being able to cover for the president is rapidly ending.”

Prior to Wednesday’s session, Speaker Johnson defended the decision of several Republican lawmakers to oppose the limits on presidential authority, warning that the restrictions could negatively impact diplomatic talks.

“I think it is a very dangerous prospect to take away from the administration and the commander-in-chief right now the ability to negotiate. That’s what this does. It, it weakens us, our position, and our leverage in negotiation on the peace in that situation. ‘Operation Epic Fury’ is concluded,” Johnson told CNN on Wednesday.

Johnson maintained that the administration’s military targets within Iran were “well defined” and “achieved”, despite ongoing demands from various lawmakers for comprehensive operational briefings.

“The president is now in the process of, of concluding a peace agreement, and we have to allow him the latitude to do that, and I think a war powers resolution right now is very untimely, and a very, very negative, and dangerous thing for the country,” he said to CNN.

Inspectors General Launch Joint Probe Into Military Campaign

Amid all this, inspectors general from the Pentagon, State Department and USAID has initiated a joint investigation on the military campaign. In a statement, the watchdogs said that they are legally required to investigate any overseas deployment that lasts more than 60 days.

The major move suggests that watchdogs believe the conflict has officially crossed 60-day mark since it started on February 28.

Under the US War Powers Act, a president cannot keep armed forces in active war for over 60 days without approval from Congress.

(with ANI inputs)