Washington: Mondays can be pleasant and unpleasant to people and this Monday was definitely a bad start to the week for former U.S. President Donald Trump. His priced possession, the crown jewel of Palm Beach, Mar-A-Lago estate, was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of a probe into the handling of presidential documents, according to CNN. "They even broke into my safe", claimed the former president who was reportedly at Trump Tower in New York when the search warrant was executed in Florida.

"My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said in a statement Monday evening.

White House has denied any prior information about the raid on Mar-A-Lago, also stressing that the Justice Department conducts investigations independently.

“The president was not briefed, was not aware of it,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, adding that “No one at the White House was given a heads-up”

The Plain Facts

According to CNN, there are two active investigations under the Justice Department against Donald Trump. While one of them is related to an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the other is related to handling of classified documents.

The search began early Monday morning and law enforcement personnel appeared to be focused on the area of the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are, a person familiar with the matter told the CNN.

Details of the search aren’t clear, but The New York Times confirms that the search was “at least in part” for presidential records that Trump had allegedly taken away from White House. The same records were being sought by the National Archives and the Records Administration.

The Secret Service agents protecting Trump were notified shortly before the warrant was served, an unnamed law enforcement official told CBS.

Responses and Criticisms

Republicans have majorly stood united behind Donald Trump who called the raid “weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024”. Trump clearly has plans to give it a shot at the 2024 presidential elections.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican and a potential presidential candidate for the run up to 2024 elections, reacted to the raid calling it “an escalation in the weaponisation” of the United States government agencies.

Trump’s son, Eric, told the media that “the purpose of the raid, from what they said, was because the National Archives wanted to, you know, corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.”

In 1985, Donald Trump paid an estimated $10 million for Mar-A-Lago, which is today considered as one of the most valuable homes in the world. According to Forbes, the luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida, is worth an estimated $350 million. Whether or not Trump was a good president, it’s for critics to reach their own conclusion, but hardly anybody is going to argue that Trump is not a good businessman – $10 million to $350 million, that’s a whopping 3,400 per cent profit!