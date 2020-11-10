Washington: In his first big personnel action after the defeat in 2020 elections, US President Donald Trump fired Defence Secretary Mark Esper and announced the new acting Secretary of Defense on Twitter. Also Read - BJP to Meet Same Electoral Fate as Donald Trump: Mehbooba Mufti

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately," Trump tweeted on Monday.

"Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," Trump said in reply to the first tweet.

Trump’s first firing of his Cabinet colleagues comes days after major media outlets declared that he has lost the November 3 elections to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump’s firing comes days after Esper in an interview told The Military Times that he was not a “yes man” for the president.

“My frustration is I sit here and say, Hm, 18 Cabinet members. Who’s pushed back more than anybody? Name another Cabinet secretary that’s pushed back,” he told The Military Times.

“Have you seen me on a stage saying, ‘Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?'” he said.

The visit to India to attend the 2+2 ministerial meeting was Esper’s last foreign travel as defence secretary.

