New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. “Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together” Trump informed on Twitter.

