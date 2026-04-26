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Donald Trump, first lady evacuated from White House Correspondents Dinner after gunshots heard

Donald Trump, first lady evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. Know details here.

Donald Trump, first lady evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots heard

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night after a sudden security alert prompted a rapid response, as reported by Associated Press. Several top US officials were also escorted to safety, with authorities later confirming that no injuries were immediately reported. It is stated that the United States Secret Service agents and other security personnel swiftly entered the banquet hall as hundreds of attendees scrambled for cover beneath tables. “Out of the way, sir!” a voice was heard shouting, while others urged people to duck, according to Associated Press.

According to officials, as reported by AP, the incident took place outside the ballroom where Trump was seated along with the other attendees. Many ​of ⁠the 2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the ⁠dining ​hall. In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump wrote, “Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely.”

He further stated,”The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

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