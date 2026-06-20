‘She asked over and over’: Trump repeats Meloni asked for picture at G7 Summit after Italian PM fires back

US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of Giorgia Meloni, alleging that the Italian leader repeatedly asked for a photograph with him at the G7 summit to improve her standing at home. He also took aim at Italy's stance on Iran and NATO-related issues.

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Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump. File image/PTI

US President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight for his remarks on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Now, the 80-year-old has further claimed that during the G7 meeting Meloni repeatedly sought a photograph with him.

According to a post by Trump on Truth Social, Meloni repeatedly sought a photo opportunity with him at the G7 summit held in France. Trump further alleged that Meloni was losing support at home and attributed it, in part, to her views on US-led efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump suggested that Meloni’s falling approval ratings could stem from her opposition to US efforts aimed at stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, while pointing out that NATO had also not supported Washington’s position. Trump further criticised Italy’s decision not to permit the United States access to its airstrips and runways, saying it created major logistical difficulties.

“She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the US contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other ‘so-called’ Nato Allies,” Trump wrote. Trump claimed that once the US had “defeated Iran militarily,” Meloni attempted to mend and deepen Italy’s relationship with Washington.

Also Read | Italy outraged by Trump’s remarks on PM Meloni; Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani cancels US visit

“Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!” Trump said in the post.

A diplomatic controversy erupted after Trump alleged that Giorgia Meloni repeatedly sought a photo with him at the G7 summit. The US President further remarked that she was “probably happy” to have had a conversation with him there. Meloni hit back on Friday, strongly rejecting Trump’s claims and alleging that he had fabricated the account.

Also Read | ‘She begged for a photo’: Meloni hits back at Trump, says ‘neither I nor Italy ever beg’; posts hard-hitting video

Rejecting Trump’s account, Meloni said she was “frankly astonished” by his comments and accused him of fabricating the story. She also questioned why the US President repeatedly behaved this way towards allied nations.